Video: Chelsea 1-1 Leicester (goals and highlights)

Chelsea secured their first point under new coach Frank Lampard, but had to settle for a point from today’s Premier League encounter with Leicester City.

Academy product Mason Mount opened the scoring for the Blues inside the first 10 minutes.

But a dream start for Lampard on his return to Stamford Bridge did not result in a win. Wilfred Ndidi’s 68th-minute equalise ensure the points were shared.

You can see both goals and more highlights in the video below.