Video: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reacts to being thrashed by Man Utd
Frank Lampard says he Chelsea side need to get better after being thrashed by Manchester United in their Premier League opener.
The Blues suffered a 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon in Lampard’s first competitive game in charge.
Lampard described his side as a work in progress due to their current transfer ban and injuries.
You can hear what else he had to say to reporters in his post-match press conference in the video below.