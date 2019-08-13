Video: Chelsea out for training in Istanbul ahead of Liverpool clash
Chelsea have started their training session on the pitch where tomorrow’s UEFA Super Cup will be played.
The Europa League holders go up against Premier League rivals Liverpool at Besiktas’ Vodafone Park stadium on Wednesday evening.
Frank Lampard’s side are currently familiarising themselves with the playing surface and their surroundings in Istanbul.
You can see the Blues making their way onto the pitch for their final training session before the Super Cup in the video below.
