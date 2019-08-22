Video: Eddie Nketiah scores Leeds’ winner vs Brentford

Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah continued his impressive start to his loan spell at Leeds United by scoring the winning goal in last night’s Championship game against Brentford.

The 20-year-old made it two goals in two games for his loan club.

After scoring on his debut in the EFL Cup game against Salford City, Nketiah scored on his first Championship appearance last night.

He came off the bench in the 77th minute and scored the only goal of the game in the 81st minute.

You can see Nketiah’s goal in the video below.