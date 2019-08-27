Video: Former Man Utd player Romelu Lukaku scores on his Inter Milan debut
Romelu Lukaku scored on his debut for Inter Milan yesterday evening.
The former Manchester United man made his first Serie A appearance in Inter’s victory over Lecce at the San Siro.
Lukaku started the match and scored the third goal in a 4-0 win for Antonio Conte’s side.
He is unlikely to score many easier. The Belgium international had a tap in after Lecce keeper Gabriel parried the ball straight to him.
You can see Lukaku’s debut goal in the video below.