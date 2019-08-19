Video: Former Spurs star Kieran Trippier bags assist on Atletico Madrid debut

England international Kieran Trippier created the only goal of the game on his debut for Atletico Madrid.

The summer signing from Tottenham Hotspur made his La Liga debut in last night’s game between Atletico and Getafe.

Right-back Trippier assisted Alvaro Morata’s winning goal. His deep cross found the former Chelsea striker’s head in the 23rd minute for what proved to be the only goal of the game.

You can see Trippier’s assist for Morata’s winner in the video below.