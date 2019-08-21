Video: Frank Lampard tackles Tiemoue Bakayoko in Chelsea rondo

Chelsea misfit Tiemoue Bakayoko’s hopes of forcing his way back into the team have been dealt a blow after he was tackled by his coach Frank Lampard in training.

The Blues took part in an open training session at Stamford Bridge today.

Lampard, aged 41, was an active participant in the session, including a rondo game.

The former England international was piggy-in-the-middle as his players passed the ball around.

But Lampard has lost none of his work ethic and closed down Bakayoko as the France international attempted to casually flick the ball between his legs. The club legend caught his player in possession and made the tackle – much to the delight of the rest of the squad.

You can see the incident in the video below.