Video: Jack Wilshere and Pedro Fornals score first goals for West Ham vs Newport County

England international Jack Wilshere scored his first goal for West Ham United in last night’s Carabao Cup second round win over Newport Country.

The 27-year-old joined the Hammers from Arsenal in 2018, but has so far been restricted to just 10 appearances for the club in all competitions.

His goal last night was his first since his scored in a 2-2 draw against Chelsea in January 2018.

Team-mate Pedro Fornals also scored his first goal for West Ham in yesterday’s game, albeit the Spain international has only been waiting since his summer arrival from Villarreal.

You can see both goals in the video below.