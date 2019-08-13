Video: Jurgen Klopp, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk speak ahead of Super Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and players Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk faced reporters this evening for a pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea.

The European champions face the Europa League holders in Istanbul on Wednesday evening. In the build-up to the game, the Reds fulfilled their media duties at the Vodafone Park.

You can hear what the Liverpool contingent had to say about the match in the video below.