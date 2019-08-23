Video: Jurgen Klopp speaks ahead of Liverpool vs Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faced the media at Melwood this morning ahead of tomorrow evening’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was a hot top of conversation after signing a new long-term contract at Anfield yesterday.

Klopp told reporters the England international is in the best shape he can remember.

The German boss also spoke about the intensive training he has been inflicting on his players this week as he prepares for an influx of midweek fixtures.

You can see Klopp’s press conference in the video below.