Video: Jurgen Klopp speaks ahead of Liverpool vs Norwich

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has faced for reporters for his pre-match press conference ahead of this evening’s return to Premier League action agains Norwich City.

The European champions host the Canaries at Anfield tonight.

Klopp called on his players to be hungry and greedy as they seek to improve on last season’s second-place finish.

He also revealed that forward Sadio Mane is in contention to play, despite having only returned to training on Wednesday.

You can watch Klopp’s press conference in the video below.