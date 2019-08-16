Video: Jurgen Klopp speaks ahead of Southampton vs Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has held his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Southampton at St Mary’s.

Fresh from winning the UEFA Super Cup, the Reds boss faced reporters at Melwood this morning.

This big news arising from the press conference is that goalkeeper Adrian – the hero in Istanbul – is an injury doubt due to an ankle injury inflicted by a fan during the post-match celebrations.

Midfielder Naby Keita was ruled out by Klopp due to a muscle strain sustained in training this week.

You can watch Klopp’s press conference in full in the video below.