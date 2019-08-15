Video: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (5-4 on pens) – goals and highlights

Liverpool lifted the UEFA Super Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Premier League rivals Chelsea in Istanbul last night.

The Reds fell behind to Olivier Giroud’s first-half goal.

Sadio Mane equalised in the second half, then gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead in extra time.

The Blues equalised through a Jorginho penalty, but took the match to penalties.

Tammy Abraham’s spot-kick was saved by Adrian to secure victory for Liverpool.

You can see the goals and other highlights in the videos below.



