Video: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (5-4 on pens) – goals and highlights
Liverpool lifted the UEFA Super Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Premier League rivals Chelsea in Istanbul last night.
The Reds fell behind to Olivier Giroud’s first-half goal.
Sadio Mane equalised in the second half, then gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead in extra time.
The Blues equalised through a Jorginho penalty, but took the match to penalties.
Tammy Abraham’s spot-kick was saved by Adrian to secure victory for Liverpool.
You can see the goals and other highlights in the videos below.