Video: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (goals and highlights)

Liverpool maintained their 100 per cent start to the 2019/20 Premier League season – and Arsenal lost theirs – as they cruised to victory over the Gunners at Anfield this evening.

Joel Matip gave the Reds a one-goal lead before the break. Mo Salah’s second-half double made sure of the result, before Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira grabbed a late consolation goal for Unai Emery’s side.

You can see all of the goals and the rest of the highlights in the video below.