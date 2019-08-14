Video: Liverpool train in Istanbul ahead of Chelsea clash

Liverpool training in Istanbul yesterday evening ahead of tonight’s UEFA Super Cup encounter with Chelsea.

The Reds left Merseyside on a flight to the Turkish capital yesterday morning. After arriving in Istanbul, the squad headed to Besiktas’ Vodafone Park stadium to familiarise themselves with their surroundings and the playing surface.

They held a final pre-match training session in the stadium on Tuesday.

You can see Jurgen Klopp’s side being put through their paces in the video below.