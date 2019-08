Liverpool are en route to Turkey to face Chelsea in tomorrow evening’s UEFA Super Cup.

The Reds’s 23-man travelling squad left Merseyside a couple of hours ago. You can see them boarding their flight to Istanbul in the video below.

There was a big thumbs up from goalkeeper Adrian, and understandably so. The Spaniard was a free agent 10 days ago and now finds himself in line to start against the Blues with some silverware on the line.