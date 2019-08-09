Video: Liverpool’s Mo Salah opens his account vs Norwich

Liverpool star Mo Salah has opened his account for the season in the first Premier League fixture of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Egypt international scored to put the European champions into a 2-0 lead against newly promoted Norwich City at Anfield this evening.

A Grant Hanley own goal had earlier given the Reds an early lead, while Virgil van Dijk has since made it 3-0.

You can see Salah scoring his goal against Norwich in the video below.