Video: Man City 2-2 Tottenham (highlights and goals)

Manchester City were denied the win by VAR after a pulsating clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium yesterday.

City substitute Gabriel Jesus appeared to have scored a last-gasp winner for the hosts, only for the goal to be chalked off because the ball hit Aymeric Laporte’s arm in the build-up.

Raheem Sterling had earlier given City the lead, with Erik Lamela equalising three minutes later.

Sergio Aguero reinstated the lead for Pep Guardiola’s side 10 minutes before half-time, before Lucas Moura equalised just 14 seconds after coming off the bench after the break.

You can see all the goals and highlights in the video below.