Video: Man Utd 1-2 Crystal Palace

Manchester United suffered a shock home defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.

The Red Devils fell behind to Jordan Ayew’s first-half opener.

Marcus Rashford missed a penalty, before Daniel James struck an equaliser in the 89th minute.

The match appeared to be heading for a draw until Eagles left-back Patrick van Aanholt stunned the Old Trafford crowd with an injury time winner.

You can see all the goals and the rest of the highlights in the video below.