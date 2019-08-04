Video: Man Utd 2-2 AC Milan (5-4 on pens) – goals and highlights

Manchester United rounded off their pre-season schedule with a penalty shootout win over AC Milan in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium yesterday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side completed an unbeaten pre-season, claiming victory over their Italian opponents on spot-kicks.

Marcus Rashford had given United an early lead, but Suso equalised midway through the first-half.

A Victor Lindelof own goal gave Milan the lead in the second-half, before Jesse Lingard’s leveller took the friendly to penalties.

Summer signing Daniel James fired home the winning spot-kick for United.

You can see all the goals and highlights from the game in the video below.