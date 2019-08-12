Video: Man Utd 4-0 Chelsea (goal and highlights)

Manchester United cruised to a 4-0 win over Chelsea to ruin Frank Lampard’s first competitive game in charge of the Blues.

United were lucky to be in front through Marcus Rashford’s penalty at the end of a first half in which Chelsea had hit the post twice.

A goal from Anthony Martial, Rashford’s second of the game and a debut goal for summer signing Daniel James saw the Red Devils ease to three points in their first game of the 2019/20 season.

You can see all four goals and more highlights from yesterday’s game at Old Trafford in the video below.