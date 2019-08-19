Video: Mark Noble surprises West Ham fan in China

West Ham United captain Mark Noble surprised a Chinese supporter who waited for five hours at the club’s training ground by paying a return visit.

Hammers fan Pan, from Shanghai, travelled to England on his honeymoon in 2017. He and his new wife spent five hours outside the club’s Rush Green training ground waiting to meet Noble.

When he emerged from training, Noble stopped his car for a chat with Pan and was so impressed that he shared a photo of the pair together, writing: “All the way from China.”

Noble has now paid a return visit to meet Pan in China. The Noble super-fan was being interviewed as part of a Betway documentary exploring the passion of West Ham supporters living outside east London and even outside the UK.

Pan thought he was about to give an interview about his support for the club when Noble sneaked up behind him and presented him with a signed shirt.

You can that moment and the rest of the documentary in the video below.