Video: Mauricio Pochettino says he doesn’t know if Christian Eriksen will leave

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says he doesn’t know whether Christian Eriksen will leave the club in the coming weeks.

The Denmark international has been linked with a transfer to La Liga giants Real Madrid. The Spanish transfer window does not close until September 2.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League encounter with champions Manchester City, Pochettino indicated there was some uncertainty over Eriksen’s future.

Asked if Eriksen would still be at the club when the transfer window has closed in other countries, he replied: “I don’t know.”

The playmaker is out of contract at the end of the season and would be able to leave on a free transfer.

Pochettino told reporters: “My point is to help all of the players. My job is to support them all until they maybe decide to take a different way in their career.”

