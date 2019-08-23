Video: Mauricio Pochettino’s press conference ahead of Tottenham vs Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has held a pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League encounter with Newcastle United.

The Argentine boss bemoaned the fact that the European transfer window is still open, with attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen among those linked with a move away from the club.

He also delivered a team news update and took exception to the suggestion that he might “experiment” with his side against the Magpies.

