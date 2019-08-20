Video: Michy Batshuayi scores twice and Antonio Rudiger makes comeback in Chelsea U23 win over Liverpool

Chelsea were handed a double-boost in last night’s under-23 game against Liverpool.

Influential defender Antonio Rudiger made his comeback from his long-term knee injury. The Germany international was sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury sustained towards the end of last season, but came through unscathed on his return.

And striker Michy Batshuayi, who some Chelsea fans believe should be leading Frank Lampard’s attack ahead of Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud, scored two goals for the young Blues.

Rudiger provided the assist for Batshuayi’s first goal with a long ball from the back, with the Belgium international adding a second early in the second half.

You can see highlights from last night’s game in the video below.