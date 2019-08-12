Video: Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal (goal and match highlights)

Arsenal beat Newcastle United to secure victory in their first Premier League match of the season.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal of the game in the 58th minute at St James’ Park.

Right-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles spotted Aubameyang in space. The match-winner took the ball under control and lifted it over Magpies keeper Martin Dubravka to secure all three points for the Gunners.

You can see the goal and more highlights from yesterday’s game in the video below.