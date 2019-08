Arsenal’s club record signing Nicolas Pepe has given his first interview since joining the club.

The Ivory Coast international, aged 24, sat down with the Gunners’ in-house media team shortly after completing his £72m transfer from Lille.

He revealed that he had been mulling over the prospective move during his time at the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.

You can hear what Pepe has to say about his move to the Emirates Stadium in the video below.