Video: Norwich 2-3 Chelsea (goals and highlights)

Chelsea emerged victorious from a five-goal thriller at Norwich to record a first win of the 2019/20 season – and a first of Frank Lampard’s reign.

The two sides exchanged goals, with Tammy Abraham’s second-half strike proving decisive.

Abraham had earlier opened the scoring, only for Todd Cantwell to equalise.

Mason Mount reinstated the Blues’ lead, but they were pegged back again thanks to Teemu Pukki.

Abraham’s winner came in the 68th minute.

You can see all the goals and the rest of the highlights in the video below.