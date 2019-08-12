Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Man Utd 4-0 Chelsea

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faced journalists for a post-match press conference after yesterday’s 4-0 win over Chelsea.

The Red Devils got their 2019/20 Premier League campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable victory at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer said securing the three points points was the most important part of the first game of the season.

He also spoke about Paul Pogba’s role within the team, debutants Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James and his team’s progress.

