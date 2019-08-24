Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to Man Utd’s defeat to Crystal Palace
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side were not clinical enough in front of goal as the suffered a 1-2 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.
The Red Devils missed a host of chances, including a Marcus Rashford penalty, as they slipped to a first loss of the season.
United fell behind to Jordan Ayew’s goal.
Daniel James appeared to have salvaged a point when he equalised in the 89th minute, but Patrick van Aanholt stunned Old Trafford with an injury time winner.
You can hear Solskjaer’s thoughts in the video below.