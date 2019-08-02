Video and Photo: Nicolas Pepe’s first training session with his Arsenal team-mates

Arsenal new boy Nicolas Pepe is taking part in his first training session at the club.

The £72m club record signing from Lille linked up with his new team-mates on Friday after completing his transfer on Thursday afternoon.

You can see Pepe, aged 24, making his way onto the training pitch at London Colney in conversation with Matteo Guendouzi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the video below.

There was a handshake from coach Unai Emery at the start of the session.