Video and Photos: Liverpool training in Evian ahead of Community Shield clash with Man City
Liverpool’s players have been training at their camp in Evian in the build-up to this weekend’s Community Shield.
The Reds face Premier League champions Manchester City in the 2019/20 season curtain-raiser.
Before that, there have been some ongoing preparations in the sunshine of eastern France.
You can see the European champions at work in Evian in the selection of photos and video footage below.
🔥 Goals, goals and more goals. #LFC pic.twitter.com/mwjRmGJBEd
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 1, 2019
👋 Hi @MoSalah pic.twitter.com/viwFNWqpWL
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 1, 2019
🔢 You wouldn't want to get stuck in the middle of this training drill! 😅#LFC pic.twitter.com/KrbM9nNPXU
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 1, 2019
😂 Unlucky @andrewrobertso5, @trentaa98 wasn't hanging around…make sure you watch until the end 🏃♂️💨#LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/FCymqAKl7A
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 1, 2019
Who do you guess is the best dancer on the team? (It’s not Joel 😜) pic.twitter.com/kwKsv3ESRf
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 1, 2019
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) August 1, 2019
Avoiding nutmegs like… pic.twitter.com/JwXFfW1ift
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 1, 2019
⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RXelhb34rL
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 1, 2019
⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6pZ98jXQvT
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 2, 2019
What's going on here @trentaa98!? 😂 #LFC pic.twitter.com/WeepPnOYpv
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 1, 2019