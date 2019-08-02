Skip to main content

Video and Photos: Liverpool training in Evian ahead of Community Shield clash with Man City

Liverpool’s players have been training at their camp in Evian in the build-up to this weekend’s Community Shield.

The Reds face Premier League champions Manchester City in the 2019/20 season curtain-raiser.

Before that, there have been some ongoing preparations in the sunshine of eastern France.

You can see the European champions at work in Evian in the selection of photos and video footage below.