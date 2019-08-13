Video: Romelu Lukaku says Inter Milan is ‘real work’ compared to Man Utd

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku says he is now doing “real work” after leaving Manchester United.

The Belgium international left Old Trafford to join Inter in a £74m deal on transfer deadline day.

After his first week in Italy, he was quizzed on the differences compared to life in English football.

Asked how training is going, he said: “It’s hard man… It’s different. In England, it’s a lot of work. But over here, it’s real work.”

Lukaku was frequently criticised by United fans for bulking up and not working as hard as they would have liked, so his comments are likely to be greeted with some incredulity.