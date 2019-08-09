Video: Ryan Sessegnon’s first interview as a Tottenham player
Tottenham Hotspur’s deadline day signing Ryan Sessegnon has given his first interview since joining the north London club from Fulham.
England Under-21 international Sessegnon, aged 19, joined Spurs in a £25m deal yesterday.
After finalising his transfer, he sat down with Tottenham’s in-house media team to give his thoughts on joining the Champions League finalists.
The left-back said he was delighted to be joining Spurs.
You can hear what else he had to say in his first interview the video below.