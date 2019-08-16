Video: See a pitch invader inflict the injury that could rule Adrian out of Liverpool’s game vs Southampton

This is bizarre moment in which Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian sustained the injury that threatens his involvement in tomorrow’s Premier League game against Southampton.

The Spaniard was inadvertently slide tackled by a supporter who ran onto the pitch to celebrate the penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in Wednesday evening’s UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul.

Adrian, who saved the decisive penalty from Tammy Abraham, was the focal point of the celebrations, but picked up an injury when the pitch invader collided with him at high speed.

The former West Ham United player was already deputising for Alisson Becker, who remains sidelined with a calf injury.

You can see the incident in the video below.