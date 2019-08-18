Video: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool (goal and highlights)

Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 1-2 win over Southampton at St Mary’s yesterday.

Sadio Mane gave the Reds the lead in injury time at the end of the first half.

Roberto Firmino added a second goal inside the last 20 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp’s side held on to secure all three points despite a howler from goalkeeper Adrian handing a goal to Saints striker Danny Ings.

The Spanish keeper, who was the hero of the midweek UEFA Super Cup triumph, passed the ball to former Liverpool man Ings.

You can see all three goals and more highlights in the video below.