Video: Spurs 1-1 Inter Milan (3-4 on pens) – goals and highlights

Tottenham Hotspur finished their pre-season schedule with a penalty shootout defeat to Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup.

Their Italian opponents triumphed on spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Lucas Moura has opened the scoring for Spurs after just three minute.

Inter struck back through Stefano Sensi and the scores remained level.

Christian Eriksen and Oliver Skipp both had penalties saved as Inter won the subsequent shootout.

You can see all the highlights and goals in the video below.