Video: Tammy Abraham pranked by Mason Mount ahead of Man Utd game

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is the latest player to fall victim to one of team-mate Mason Mount’s very public wake-up calls.

Abraham nodded off on the bus journey to the train station for the trip north ahead of today’s Premier League opener against Manchester United.

Mount stepped in to wake him up by repeatedly flicking his colleague’s lips. A groggy Abraham initially puckered up to kiss Mount’s finger, before waking up in a state of bewilderment.

The wake-up process was recorded and later uploaded to social media.

Abraham warned Mount that revenge would be forthcoming next time he dozes off.