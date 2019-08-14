Video: Unai Emery celebrates Joe Willock tackle vs Newcastle like a goal
Arsenal coach Unai Emery seems to be settling into English football very well indeed.
Dugout footage from last weekend’s Premier League win over Newcastle United shows the Spaniard celebrating a tackle by Joe Willock as if it was a goal.
The young English midfielder, who was selected in Emery’s starting lineup, tracked back to tackle Jonjo Shelvey and thwart a Magpies attach.
On the touchline, a jubilant Emery celebrated like Willock had found the top corner from 25 yards.
You can see his reaction in the video below.