Video: Unai Emery celebrates Joe Willock tackle vs Newcastle like a goal

Arsenal coach Unai Emery seems to be settling into English football very well indeed.

Dugout footage from last weekend’s Premier League win over Newcastle United shows the Spaniard celebrating a tackle by Joe Willock as if it was a goal.

The young English midfielder, who was selected in Emery’s starting lineup, tracked back to tackle Jonjo Shelvey and thwart a Magpies attach.

On the touchline, a jubilant Emery celebrated like Willock had found the top corner from 25 yards.

You can see his reaction in the video below.