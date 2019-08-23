Video: Unai Emery confirms Mesut Ozil is training ‘normally’ ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Liverpool

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is in full training ahead of tomorrow’s game against Liverpool, according to his coach Unai Emery.

Ozil was withdrawn from the season opener against Newcastle United due to security concerns after he and team-mate Sead Kolasinac were subject to threats after being caught up in an attempted carjacking.

He was subsequently suffering with illness and did not feature against Burnley last time out.

But he is available for selection at Anfield this weekend.

You can see Emery’s comments on Ozil’s fitness, and the rest of his pre-match press conference, in the video below.