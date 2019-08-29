Video: Virgil van Dijk accepts UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award

The video below shows the moment Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was confirmed as the winner of the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award for 2018/19.

Van Dijk, aged 28, was crowned as Europe’s best player last season at a ceremony that formed part of this evening’s Champions League group stage draw in Monaco.

He took the honour ahead of fellow shortlisted nominees Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

You can see the Netherlands international collecting his award and speaking about his achievement below.