Video: Wolves 1-1 Manchester United (goals and highlights)

Wolverhampton Wanderers held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in last night’s Premier League encounter at Molineux.

Anthony Martial fired the Red Devils into a first-half lead, but Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves equalised soon after the break.

United had a chance to secure a win that would have taken them to the top of the Premier League when they were awarded a penalty, but Paul Pogba’s spot-kick was saved.

You can see the goals and highlights in the video below.