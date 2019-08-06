Wayne Rooney: Derby County confirm former Man Utd captain’s signing

Derby County have announced the signing of former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney.

The 33-year-old will join the Rams in January after completing the Major League Soccer season with current club DC United.

Rooney, who has been in England to finalise his next move, has signed an 18-month contract that will tie him to the Championship club until June 2021. Derby have an option to extend the deal by a further your until June 2022, by which stage Rooney would be just a few months shy of his 37th birthday.

England and United’s all-time leading goalscorer will join the Rams as a player-coach, working on new boss Phillip Cocu’s backroom staff.

Rooney will wear the number 32 shirt when he finally turns out for Derby.

Rooney started his career at boyhood club Everton, scoring 17 goals in 77 appearances before his 2004 transfer to Manchester United. He spent 13 seasons at Old Trafford – scoring 253 goals in 559 appearances – before returning to the Toffees for the 2017/18 campaign.

He has spent the past two seasons in MLS, scoring 25 goals in 45 appearances for DC United.