West Ham star reveals he was smiling with pride after Chelsea goal
West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice found himself celebrating a Chelsea goal yesterday.
The England international was beaming with pride after his best mate Mason Mount scored his first Premier League goal in the Blues’ 1-1 draw with Leicester City yesterday.
Mount and Rice were on Chelsea’s books together as youngster and built a close friendship that survived Rice being released by the Blues.
Writing on Twitter yesterday after Mount opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge, Rice said: “Proud smile on my face seeing that goal go in, never in doubt and many more to come.”
The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the pair in Chelsea kits as youth team players.
Come along way since this pic bro proud smile on my face seeing that goal go in, never in doubt & many more to come❤️ @masonmount_10 pic.twitter.com/RQhXyAKj5k
— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) August 18, 2019