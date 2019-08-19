West Ham star reveals he was smiling with pride after Chelsea goal

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice found himself celebrating a Chelsea goal yesterday.

The England international was beaming with pride after his best mate Mason Mount scored his first Premier League goal in the Blues’ 1-1 draw with Leicester City yesterday.

Mount and Rice were on Chelsea’s books together as youngster and built a close friendship that survived Rice being released by the Blues.

Writing on Twitter yesterday after Mount opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge, Rice said: “Proud smile on my face seeing that goal go in, never in doubt and many more to come.”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the pair in Chelsea kits as youth team players.