Zlatan Ibrahimovic talks up Man Utd return

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has talked up the idea of a return to former club Manchester United.

The Swedish star, aged 37, is out of contract in November and has indicated he is open to the idea of a switch to Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic said: “I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United needs me, I’m here.”

He added: “Galaxy has me, so I’m sorry.

“I did my job in Europe. I enjoyed it, I have 33 trophies that I brought with me here and hopefully I can get something here.

“And then we will see where that adventure finishes.”

Ibrahimovic previously scored 46 goals in 49 games for United, before his move to the Galaxy in March 2018.

He scored 28 goals in his debut season for United in 2016/17, before suffering a serious knee injury towards the end of his one-year contract. He was rewarded for his efforts with a new contract, but that was torn up midway through the 2017/18 campaign to allow him to make the move to Major League Soccer.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is short of attacking players this season and his options are expected to be reduced further by Alexis Sanchez’s imminent loan move to Inter Milan.