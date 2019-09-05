5 things to occupy your time during the international break

1. Nike kit launches

Sportswear manufacturer Nike seems to be taking the lull in proceedings as an opportunity to flood are consciousness with tasty new kits. Since the last round of Premier League fixtures, they have already bestowed upon us 1990s-inspired third kits for Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. Hopefully they have some more goodies up their patterned polyester sleeves for us.

2. Michael Owen vs Alan Shearer

After their Twitter spat had the footballing world grabbing their popcorn and pulling up a chair this week, all eyes will be on former Newcastle United and England team-mates Owen and Shearer when the former’s new book hits the shelves on Friday. Shearer was unimpressed by the extracts serialised in a newspaper, so it remains to be seen how he will respond to the full publication.

Are you missing firing off a stream of irate tweets at your defenders? Get your furious typing fix and satisfy your need for some competitive action by having a go at the seriously addictive Fenetic Wellbeing Typing Game. You can put your typing skills to the test by hammering out as many words as possible against the clock. There’s even a sports category.

4. Become a fantasy football geek

How is your fantasy football team fairing after the first few fixtures of the season? That bad, huh? Well, why not use the international break to do the same as Watford boss Javi Gracia and try to work out why it all went horribly wrong in August? Line-up your transfers for when the Premier League returns later this month… then sit back hopelessly as your would-be new boys inevitably pick up injuries on national team duty.

5. Club players on international duty

Pass the time in a haze or jet leg without ever leaving your home by simply watching your club’s players in action for their national teams. For instance, Spurs fans might like to watch Giovani Lo Celso take on Chile with Argentina at 3am, Jack Roles and Anthony Georgiou playing for Cyprus at 5pm on Friday evening, Oliver Skipp in action for England Under-21s at 6.45pm, Tory Parrott turning out for Repubic or Ireland Under-21s at 6.45pm, and Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen playing San Marino at 7.45pm. Then Davinson Sanchez is in action for Colombia at 1.30am on Saturday morning. Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Danny Rose play against Bulgaria at 5pm on Saturday evening, before Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko face Albania with France at 7.45pm.