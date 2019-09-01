Adrian reflects on an impressive first month at Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has been reflecting on his first month at Anfield – and it hasn’t gone too badly.

In fact, for a player released by West Ham United at the end of last season and still without a club at the start of August, then signed by the Reds on the eve of the new season to replace Simon Mignolet on the bench, it has been an action-packed few weeks.

The Spaniard has made his debut, won four Premier League games and won the UEFA Super Cup since signing for the club on August 5.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “First month under @LFC shirt to remember!”