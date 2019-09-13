Alexandre Lacazette reacts to injury news

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has posted on social media in the wake of the announcement that he will be sidelined until the end of the month.

The France international has been struggling with an ankle problem in recent weeks and the injury will now keep him out of action for the rest of September.

Writing on Twitter this evening, Lacazette said: “Already started my rehab and looking to the future. Thanks everyone for your messages!”

He will rest his ankle to regain full fitness after playing through the pain barrier in recent weeks and is not expected to feature again until October.

Lacazette will miss Premier League games against Watford, Aston Villa and Manchester United, Europa League games against Eintracht Frankfurt and possibly Standard Liege, and the League Cup tie against Nottingham Forest.