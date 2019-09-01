Arsenal players look ahead to derby clash with Tottenham
Arsenal players have been sharing their pre-match thoughts ahead of today’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.
The Gunners host Spurs at the Emirates Stadium in a 4.30pm kick-off this afternoon.
In the build-up to the game, some members of Unai Emery’s squad took to social media.
Here is what the Arsenal players had to say about the derby.
It's that time again – North London Derby is just around the corner. 💥 #COYG 💥 #LetsDoThis #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/5rAsabpXwF
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) August 31, 2019
NLD tomorrow but it's going be very hard for me to imagine one without this man. Since I came into the team nobody has supported me, taught me & believed in me as much as @_nachomonreal. Gonna miss you in the dressing room. Wish you all the best for your next chapter ☹️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/FAntT68V27
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) August 31, 2019
NLD ready 💪🏼💪🏼 Let’s go! #COYG 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/KPCFCWdPQz
— Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) August 31, 2019
Today’s winning team 🔥🙌🔥🙌 we are all ready to face our first derby of the season #coyg @arsenal pic.twitter.com/34sptUSVQ7
— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) August 31, 2019