Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to join Roma

Arsenal attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is on the verge of joining Roma.

The Armenia international is in Italy to finalise his deal and sign his contract.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have agreed a loan deal for the player, with Roma having an option to buy him.

Mkhitaryan, aged 30, is set to move on having made 56 appearances and scored nine goals for the north London club in all competitions. He featured for Unai Emery’s side as recently as yesterday, when he came on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby.

But he has now travelled to Rome to complete a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Mkhitaryan joined the Gunners in a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez in January 2018. Both players struggled to make an impression after their moves, with Sanchez having recently made his own loan move to Italy with Inter Milan.